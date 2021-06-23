Cancel
Short Pump, VA

2757 Acadia Dr Unit#B, Henrico, VA 23294

Richmond.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder construction, with an October move-in date! This price includes upgrades/options! Rooftop Terrace! The Paxton at West Broad Landing offers modern luxury living at its best with quick access to 64 and 95 just minutes to Downtown & Short Pump! The main living area boasts 1200 sq. ft. of open concept living with a kitchen that includes a 12' island perfect for entertaining. The balcony is for morning coffee or afternoon cocktails. The spacious primary suite includes the tiled bathroom with dual sinks, a water closet and the massive 8'x 17' walk-in closet for organizing your wardrobe. Use the garage for parking or additional storage. This home INCLUDES a rooftop terrace, electric fireplace, gourmet kitchen appliances, upgraded white cabinets, quartz countertops, plus additional wiring and lighting! Recently selected 2021 National Builder of the Year! Photos are of a model home. Please note that we have the following protocols in place at our sales office: No more than 2 parties (not to exceed 10 people) in a model home/sales center at one time. Masks are required, visitors should maintain a 6 foot distance, and all visitors will be asked to sanitize their hands before entering.

richmond.com
