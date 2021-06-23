Cancel
Eighth Annual SWIM the SNAKE Paddling and Open Water Swim Event

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 7 days ago

LYONS FERRY—The eighth annual SWIM the SNAKE event will be held at Lyons Ferry Marina and Lyons Ferry State Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. In addition to the non-competitive, open-water swim, event organizers continue to hold a two-stage, competitive (or non-competitive) relay. Paddling in a kayak or on a paddleboard from Lyons Ferry Marina to Lyons Ferry State Park, across Lake Bryan on the Snake River. Arriving at Lyons Ferry State Park, paddlers can enter the water or tag-team with their “paired swimmer” and swim back to Lyons Ferry Marina.

www.waitsburgtimes.com
