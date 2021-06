During a Gardening Q&A at my local farm store this spring I was struck by the fact that nearly everyone I saw left with at least one tomato plant in their basket. Whether full-grown or started from seed, tomatoes are always on the gardener’s menu of must-have plants. The reason is obvious: homegrown tomatoes are delicious, and once you taste one you will never eat a store-bought tomato again. Happily, tomatoes are also an easy crop to grow. With a little know-how you too can experience these sumptuous wonders of summer.