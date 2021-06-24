Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?

By Entrepreneur en Español
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may interest you: It's official: Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion. Thus, Amazon could own around 20% of the company , spending about 200 million dollars (just over 4,000 million Mexican pesos, at the current exchange rate). The purchase of autonomous trucks would help Amazon deal with...

www.thehour.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Amazon Warehouse#Self Driving Trucks#Mgm Studios#Climatepledge#Plusdrive#Business Insider#Nyt#Zoox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessfreenews.live

At Amazon, employees are fired by an algorithm for no reason

Amazon began to rely on algorithms to fire contractors: a computer monitors the productivity of each employee and issues warnings about their performance. According to sources familiar with the company’s strategy, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos believes that machines make decisions faster and more accurately than people – this reduces costs and gives the company a competitive edge.
Softwarewraltechwire.com

Fired by a bot: At Amazon it’s you against the machine’

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Amazon is increasingly using algorithms as part of its human resources management and a result is that “bots” are firing workers, according to a report from Bloomberg news. “Amazon became the world’s largest online retailer in part by outsourcing its sprawling operations to algorithms—sets of computer...
Businessdnyuz.com

A Final Word Before Mr. Bezos Blasts Off

In over a decade in which I’ve covered Amazon, one conversation stands out as neatly summarizing the ethos of the e-commerce giant under Jeff Bezos, who will step aside as chief executive next month. An Amazon executive was confronting his new role as a buyer of large appliances, like dishwashers, after several years as a book buyer. “We had beaten publishers into submission,” the executive said, noting giddily that when “Amazon asked for a nickel, publishers know to give a dime.”
Industryknowtechie.com

Amazon is apparently firing its delivery drivers based on an algorithm

One thing that has helped Amazon and Jeff Bezos grow at tremendous rates is the use of algorithms. From its ecommerce presence to delivery drivers, Amazon uses algorithms to automate many of its processes. While this means that it can accomplish many tasks quicker than humans, it also means that...
Businesscarfinest.com

Renault-Nissan alliance invests in Chinese self-driving startup WeRide

BEIJING — WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Wednesday that it would deepen development with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance on autonomous driving technology for the China market as it raised $310 million. The new investment values the entire company at $3.3 billion, Reuters reported. WeRide, led by founder Tony...
Businessfreenews.live

Amazon bought confidential messenger Wickr

The encrypted messaging app Wickr, which was created in 2012, was acquired by Amazon. This was announced today, the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amazon Web Servicer VP Stephen Schmidt said Wickr has developed the industry’s most secure end-to-end encrypted communication technology. Schmidt noted that the acquisition of...
Businessb975.com

Exclusive: Toyota-backed self-driving startup Pony.ai considers going public

FREMONT, California (Reuters) – Self-driving tech company Pony.ai, backed by Toyota Motor Corp, is considering going public in the United States to help fund its goal of commercializing driverless ride-hailing services, its chief executive told Reuters. The startup, active in the United States and China, plans to install its technology...
EconomyObserver

Self-Driving, Electric Trucking Startups Are Creating 20-Something Billionaires

The lucrative mobility tech space is creating 20-something multi-millionaires and billionaires at a record pace, thanks to a boom of SPAC deals that take early-stage companies public often at sky-high valuations. The latest to join the game is Embark, a San Francisco-based self-driving truck startup headed by the 25-year-old CEO...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

5 best-sellers at Amazon that won’t stop selling out

Amazon and other top online retailers have been having some serious trouble keeping hot products in stock lately, and things don’t look like they’re going to get better anytime soon. Of course, this is perfectly understandable and shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone at the moment. It obviously has a whole lot to do with the fact that online shopping has been surging during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, even now while things are improving so much here in the US, people have still grown accustomed to doing more and more of their shopping online. As a result,...
Softwarethebharatexpressnews.com

Autonomous truck start-up Embarque goes public in $ 5.2 billion SPAC deal

It first counts large PVs like Sequoia and Tiger Global among its investors. Embark, a 5-year-old startup, has announced that it will merge with a SPAC company, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, in a deal valued at $ 5.2 billion. Embark Trucking is another self-driving trucking startup, but it has its own unique approach. Instead of building and operating a fleet of trucks, Embark offers autonomous driving software as a service. Carriers and fleets can pay a kilometer subscription to access it. The transport company includes Mesilla Valley Transportation, Bison Transport and partners like Anheuser-Busch InBev and HP. Carriers buy trucks with compatible hardware directly from OEMs and Embark has designed their system to be “platform independent” for several components and manufacturers. It claims it can simulate up to 1,200 60-second scenarios for the behavior of other vehicles on the road.
Seattle, WAtechinvestornews.com

Amazon vet Dorothy Li joins trucking startup Convoy as CTO, says company is at ‘inflection point’

Dorothy Li, a 23-year Amazon vet who helped the tech giant launch everything from the Kindle to its Prime membership program, is the latest experienced executive to join Convoy’s leadership team. The Seattle startup today named Li its new chief technology officer. She will oversee engineering teams building Convoy’s digital freight network that matches shippers with truck drivers. Convoy is one of a handful of privately-held companies in the Seattle region valued at more than $1 billion, raising $400 million at a $2.7 billion valuation in November 2019. The startup — backed by the likes of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Marc… Read More.