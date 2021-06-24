Amazon bought 1,000 self-driving trucks from a startup, will you say goodbye to drivers?

It first counts large PVs like Sequoia and Tiger Global among its investors. Embark, a 5-year-old startup, has announced that it will merge with a SPAC company, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, in a deal valued at $ 5.2 billion. Embark Trucking is another self-driving trucking startup, but it has its own unique approach. Instead of building and operating a fleet of trucks, Embark offers autonomous driving software as a service. Carriers and fleets can pay a kilometer subscription to access it. The transport company includes Mesilla Valley Transportation, Bison Transport and partners like Anheuser-Busch InBev and HP. Carriers buy trucks with compatible hardware directly from OEMs and Embark has designed their system to be “platform independent” for several components and manufacturers. It claims it can simulate up to 1,200 60-second scenarios for the behavior of other vehicles on the road.