The Oregon State Police Joins Forces To Put the Brakes on Excessive Speeding

By Jun 23, 2021
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleDrivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members came together to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding. The WSTSC Coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and #YourOregonStatePolice.

State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Traffic
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
