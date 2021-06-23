Medical History Mysteries: The cardiovascular system

My patient checked “yes” on cardiovascular disease (CVD) on my systems-based medical history form. What now?. In this episode of Medical History Mysteries, Dr. Tom Viola and I discuss how to handle dental patients who have CVD, what questions to ask, what raises a red flag, the effects of CVD on oral-systemic health, what numbers we should be looking for, potential risks during dental treatment, and how to care for patients who have had recent cardiovascular events.