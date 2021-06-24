4 Fun Things to Do in Central Washington in July 2021

The month of June sure did fly right by us, didn't it? It sure seemed that way to me. Here we are in the month of July in less than a week, so let's start planning some stuff to get into. The sort of "stuff" I'm talking about will involve some travel, so make sure you've got a decent working car and preferably some working AC. We are, after all in the throes of a heatwave. At least if your car's air conditioning isn't working, the long drive will give you the chance to roll your window down and take in the suffocating breeze heat from the freeway!