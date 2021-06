My kids finished 5th and 8th grade yesterday, which means I officially have a middle schooler and (gulp) a high schooler! How is that possible? It also means I have no more babies at the elementary school, where I've had a kid for the last 9 years. I distinctly remember when my kids were still very little, asking one of my neighbors if it felt strange to her that her youngest son was leaving elementary school. Her answer surprised me, because she said "I'm so over it." At the time, with my cute little kindergartener and a sweet third grader in pigtails, I just couldn't comprehend it. Elementary school was full of so much sweetness. How could she say she was just "over it?"