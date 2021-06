EVART — The first thing recent Evart graduate Danny Witbeck settled in his mind was where he was going to college. Witbeck, a notable multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats who is also a 4.0 student and the Class of 2021 valedictorian, chose Northwood University because of its high academic standards and its reputation as a business school as well as the appealing country setting of the campus surrounded by woods.