Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

4502 Spring Moss Cir, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this turn key townhome with an OPEN floorplan! Neutral wall colors, neutral flooring and Plantation style blinds throughout are just a few things that make this home move in ready! The dining room greets you with a gorgeous new chandelier and leads to the REMODELED kitchen (2016) which offers granite countertops and stainless appliances incl. smooth top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen also has a pantry, recessed lighting, newer vinyl flooring, new pendant in the eat in area & opens to the additional living spaces. The light flows in from the transom windows in the sunroom & family room w/ fp. A powder room completes the 1st level. The second level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. The primary bedroom shows beautifully w/ a tray ceiling adorned by crown molding. There is not a lack of closet space in this primary suite which has two walk in closets. The primary bath has a garden tub, shower and double vanities. Additional features incl. a lovely view of common area with gazebo, a garage, private fenced rear yard, pull down attic, 2019 HVAC system, community pool and clubhouse and plenty of parking!

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Family Room#Laundry Room#Windows#Plantation#Stainless Appliances Incl#Dishwasher Refrigerator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...