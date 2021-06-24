4502 Spring Moss Cir, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to this turn key townhome with an OPEN floorplan! Neutral wall colors, neutral flooring and Plantation style blinds throughout are just a few things that make this home move in ready! The dining room greets you with a gorgeous new chandelier and leads to the REMODELED kitchen (2016) which offers granite countertops and stainless appliances incl. smooth top stove, built in microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. The kitchen also has a pantry, recessed lighting, newer vinyl flooring, new pendant in the eat in area & opens to the additional living spaces. The light flows in from the transom windows in the sunroom & family room w/ fp. A powder room completes the 1st level. The second level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. The primary bedroom shows beautifully w/ a tray ceiling adorned by crown molding. There is not a lack of closet space in this primary suite which has two walk in closets. The primary bath has a garden tub, shower and double vanities. Additional features incl. a lovely view of common area with gazebo, a garage, private fenced rear yard, pull down attic, 2019 HVAC system, community pool and clubhouse and plenty of parking!