Osceola County, MI

131 South near Ashton exit closed for roughly 4 hours due to crash

By Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

REED CITY — Southbound U.S.-131 near exit 159 was closed for roughly four hours due to a crash Wednesday morning. Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins sent out an alert shortly before noon Wednesday that indicated the expressway was closed at that location with motorists to seek an alternate route. Watkins said the expressway was expected to be shut down for an extended period and there was no timeframe regarding its reopening.

