Community marches to fund Fourth festivities

SANDPOINT — Boom, chacka, lacka. If you've ever been to the Sandpoint Lions' Grand Parade held on the Fourth of July, you can't miss the Sandpoint Rotary Club. Holding a huge four- or five-person wide banner with the Rotary named emblazoned on the front, the Rotary members smile and wave as they march down the parade route. Every so often — to the crowd's delight — they stop, chant "Boom, chacka, lacka" (or words to that effect) as they do a small choreographed routine as they hold onto the banner, turning, twisting and turning as they chant the entire time.