Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandpoint, ID

Community marches to fund Fourth festivities

By CAROLINE LOBSINGER
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — Boom, chacka, lacka. If you've ever been to the Sandpoint Lions' Grand Parade held on the Fourth of July, you can't miss the Sandpoint Rotary Club. Holding a huge four- or five-person wide banner with the Rotary named emblazoned on the front, the Rotary members smile and wave as they march down the parade route. Every so often — to the crowd's delight — they stop, chant "Boom, chacka, lacka" (or words to that effect) as they do a small choreographed routine as they hold onto the banner, turning, twisting and turning as they chant the entire time.

bonnercountydailybee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
David Banner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Marches#The Sandpoint Rotary Club#The Lions Club#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.