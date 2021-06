Bindi Irwin's daughter is taking after her mother in more ways than one! After sporting her first pair of khakis and becoming a regular at the family's Australia Zoo, Irwin on Friday revealed another way in which little Grace Warrior is her twin. In a Friday social media post, the 22-year-old conservationist revealed an adorable side-by-side comparison of their baby photos, proving not only their close resemblance but also their love of a little post-bath time swaddling.