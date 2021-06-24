Public-private partnerships can help address housing issues
Mayor’s Roundtable: Housing Part 3. (This piece is the third in a series to address the issue of housing availability and affordability in the greater Sandpoint region.) In last month’s article I introduced the 2019 housing assessment that was conducted by the city of Sandpoint to begin to understand the problem of housing availability and affordability. The study provided an overview with demographic data and a broad market analysis that painted a picture of a problem brewing.bonnercountydailybee.com