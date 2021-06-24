Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Public-private partnerships can help address housing issues

By SHELBY ROGNSTAD Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor’s Roundtable: Housing Part 3. (This piece is the third in a series to address the issue of housing availability and affordability in the greater Sandpoint region.) In last month’s article I introduced the 2019 housing assessment that was conducted by the city of Sandpoint to begin to understand the problem of housing availability and affordability. The study provided an overview with demographic data and a broad market analysis that painted a picture of a problem brewing.

bonnercountydailybee.com
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.