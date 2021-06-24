Cancel
Clark Fork, ID

Annual disc, golf tourney at Wampus Park set for Fourth of July weekend

By DYLAN GREENE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cover picture for the articleCLARK FORK — For Lewis Speelmon, ideas of what the property behind the Clark Fork football field could become started to circulate roughly 40 years ago. In 1982, Speelmon, the athletic director at the time, and his family helped finish installing the new football field at CFHS. It was around then that principal Byron Lewis began thinking about what the school could do with the “mess” just beyond the field, Speelmon said.

Clark Fork, ID
