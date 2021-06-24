Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County Common Pleas Court

By Aaron A
Northwest Signal
 5 days ago

WAUSEON - The office of the Fulton County prosecuting attorney reported a Napoleon individual was recently indicted by a Fulton County grand jury. Donta A. McQuillin, 44, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs. It was reported on or about Feb. 12, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell oxycodone.

www.northwestsignal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Montpelier, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Napoleon, OH
Fulton County, OH
Government
City
Fayette, OH
Wauseon, OH
Government
Napoleon, OH
Government
City
Wauseon, OH
City
Swanton, OH
County
Fulton County, OH
City
Archbold, OH
City
Monroe, OH
City
Whitehouse, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Firearms#Heroin#Rape#Criminal Trespass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Northumberland County, PAnewsitem.com

District Court: Guilty Pleas

MOUNT CARMEL — Four defendants entered guilty pleas Wednesday and were ordered by Magisterial District Judge William Cole to pay fines and costs. • Breanna Boyer, 24, of 406 Amy St., Wilburton, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs and placed on probation for a year. Charges of aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest and public drunkenness were withdrawn. Boyer was charged by Mount Carmel Patrolman Tyler Herbster in connection with an incident at 12:14 a.m. May 14 at 21 N. Oak St.
Taylor County, WVmountainstatesman.com

Orders entered after pleas head in Taylor County Circuit Court

TAYLOR COUNTY—Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alan D. Moats handed down sentences in multiple cases recently. Hearings were held earlier this month, and orders have since been entered in three separate cases. After being indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury for one count of fraudulently welfare assistance and one...
Fulton County, OHthevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 21 Individuals

On June 21, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman. JEREMY D. NEIFER, age 45, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on three counts of Violating a Protection Order. On or about May 16, 2021,...
Preble County, OHEaton Register Herald

Common Pleas Court, Clerk of Courts awarded technology grants

EATON — Preble County Common Pleas Court Judge Stephen Bruns and Clerk of Courts Brionne Reynolds recently announced their offices have been awarded technology grants by the Ohio Supreme Court for two different projects, totaling $167,403.78. According to court officials, the funding for the first project will allow the two...
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Summer Nationals coming to Fulton County Fairgrounds

In conjunction with the Maumee Valley Pullers, the National Tractor Pullers Association will present the Maumee Valley Pullers Summer Nationals on Saturday, June 19 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon. The six-class Regional National event will begin at 7 p.m. In NTPA Championship Pulling, vehicles drag a 20-ton weight...
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Felony drug case against Yerian bound over to common pleas court

The case against a Cambridge man accused of possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in the city has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. Dennis A. Yerian, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, filed by Cambridge police on May 21 two days after the traffic stop.
Greene County, ARParagould Daily Press

Court accepts pleas in drug, burglary cases

The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas, or otherwise disposed of, the following criminal cases:. Ava Sherrice Dees (a.k.a. Ava Sherrice Collins), 28, has negotiated a plea of guilty to a charge of one count of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine), Class D felony. She was not prosecuted on other charges. She was sentenced to 120 days in the GCDC (less 92 days credit for time served) and to 60 months probation. She was also fined $250 and ordered to pay $565 in costs and fees, plus a $35 monthly fee for probation supervision. If she does not follow the terms of the probation, she could be sentenced to up to 16 years (less 210 days credit for time served) in the ADC, a fine of up to $19,500, or both.
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CIVIL ACTION COURT OF COMMON P...

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING, Plaintiff v. MARY ELIZABETH MCCLAIN, IN HER CAPACITY AS HEIR OF DOLORES I. VOTUC; et al, Defendants. To: UNKNOWN HEIRS, SUCCESSORS, ASSIGNS AND ALL PERSONS, FIRMS OR ASSOCIATIONS CLAIMING RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST FROM OR UNDER DOLORES I. VOTUC Defendant(s), 20 S 4TH ST DUQUESNE, PA 15110.
Fulton County, OHCrescent-News

One injured in Sunday rollover accident in Fulton County

METAMORA — A single vehicle accident in Amboy Township, involving a commercial vehicle, Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to a report from the Toledo Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, a 2006 Peterbilt tractor trailer hauling lumber, was eastbound on U.S. 20 when it encountered downed power lines. To avoid the lines, the driver, Mark Vliek, 58, Edwardsburg, Mich., drove off the roadway near mile post 24 and the vehicle overturned.
Fulton County, OHthevillagereporter.com

Melanie Gilders Of Fulton County Wins Election Official Of The Year

AWARD PRESENTATION … Frank LaRose (Ohio Secretary of State) presents the award to Melanie Gilders (Fulton County Board of Elections Director). June 10, (WAUSEON, OH) On Tuesday, Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders was named the Pat Wolfe Republican Election Official of the Year for 2020 by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Fulton County, NYDaily Gazette

Overtime costs way up for Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

The Fulton County Board of Supervisors approved a $40,000 budget transfer Monday to help pay for new dispatch computer training and anticipated shortfalls in the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department overtime budget. For 2021, Fulton County budgeted $222,500 for overtime costs for the sheriff’s deputies, but the department is on pace...
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Fulton County to allow youth deer hunting

JOHNSTOWN — The Fulton County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously adopted a local law authorizing 12 and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer during hunting season, under supervision of a licensed adult hunter. The temporary law is effective immediately upon filing and publication in accordance with Section 27 of...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

McDonough charged with insurance fraud, theft following employment dispute

The adult son of MetCon Cos. founder, the late Tom McDonough, is facing charges of theft and insurance fraud after reportedly cashing out an insurance policy that named the company as the owner and beneficiary, and illegally taking the proceeds. Investigators allege Scott Michael McDonough, 51, of Faribault, surrendered a...
Kearney, NENebraskaTV

Kearney man charged in disturbance at trailer court takes plea deal

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in connection to a November 2020 shooting at a Kearney trailer court has taken a plea deal. According to Buffalo County District Court records, Brady Hoss, 23, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief $1,500 to $4,999. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced a felony charge of criminal mischief of more than $5,000 to criminal mischief $1,500 to $4,999.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Sheridan Man Enters ‘No Contest’ Plea on Amended Charge in District Court

A Sheridan Man changed his plea Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. A change of plea hearing was held in District Court for 44-year-old Jason Taylor of Sheridan. Taylor was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse on November 28, 2020, for punching a 12-year-old boy in the face at a residence in Sheridan County. Taylor, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of misdemeanor Child Endangerment.
Floyd County, IAKIMT

Not guilty plea in death of Floyd County bicyclist

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of killing a Floyd County bicyclist is pleading not guilty. Colby William Elliott, 44 of Clarksville, is charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving. Law enforcement says Elliott was the driver of the pickup truck that hit and killed Ellen Bengston, 24, on August 2, 2020.
Wyoming County, PArocket-courier.com

—WYOMING COUNTY GUILTY PLEAS—

The following guilty pleas were filed in Wyoming County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, June 11:. —Jeremy Campbell to possession of drug paraphernalia. —Mark McCarey to driving under the influence of ...