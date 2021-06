Kendrick Lamar is playing what will apparently be his only 2021 performance at the Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas this fall, as Variety reports. (He was attached to two European festivals this summer that have since been cancelled.) The rapper will headline the event on Friday night (11/12). On the poster, his appearance is billed as: “One night in Vegas. From Section.80 to DAMN.,” which means that those expecting new Lamar music this year might end up disappointed. A lot can happen between now and November, though!