Bonner County, ID

Jim Woodward is a trusted voice of reason

Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

The Bonner County Republican Central Committee asking Jim Woodward to resign is confusing. It makes one reflect on what this one committee truly feels reflects the party. Apparently, it is not doing due diligence by talking with key players and making informed voting decisions. Apparently, it is not being a well-respected business and family man who gives back to their community. Apparently, it is not serving in our military to protect and serve for over 20 years. Apparently, it is not backing the undermining of our Republican Governor.

