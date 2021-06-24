Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, AZ

Soil testing begins at site of 2nd high school

By Jay Taylor
inmaricopa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not easy to see, but progress is already being made on Maricopa’s second high school. “We really just got started,” said Mark Rafferty, a partner in Facility Management Group, who gave the construction update to the Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday evening. “The first thing that happened was this tremendous transformation of about 50 acres of the property. By taking those pecan trees out, it just completely opened up the perspective out there.”

www.inmaricopa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa, AZ
Education
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Soil Compaction#Infrastructure#Organic Soil#Soil Structure#Facility Management Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...