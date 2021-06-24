Soil testing begins at site of 2nd high school
It’s not easy to see, but progress is already being made on Maricopa’s second high school. “We really just got started,” said Mark Rafferty, a partner in Facility Management Group, who gave the construction update to the Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday evening. “The first thing that happened was this tremendous transformation of about 50 acres of the property. By taking those pecan trees out, it just completely opened up the perspective out there.”www.inmaricopa.com