Program empowers visually impaired

Aaron Grimes of Muldrow learned the many steps of baking cookies Wednesday at Oklahoma School for the Blind.

Rehabilitation teacher Deitra Woody showed Grimes, who is vision impaired, how to use his hands to measure the right size of dough to put on the sheet, as well as the importance of wearing oven mitts while using a hot oven.

"Open the oven door slowly to let the steam come out," Woody told Grimes as they prepared to put the cookie sheet into the oven.

Grimes is one of 10 people from across Oklahoma taking VIBE (Visually Impaired Blind Empowerment) courses this week at Oklahoma School for the Blind. The week-long program is put on by the Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired program of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

SBVI orientation specialist Debi Trout said classes include kitchen safety, cooking techniques, orientation mobility using canes and distance viewing devices, and manual skills such as sewing and crafts. Instructors, such as Woody, come from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, with assistance from OSB staff.

"Its a nice collaboration between the two entities where we can work together," she said. "Many of our DRS employees are low vision or blind individuals, so the OSB people are their helpers."

She said it is a transition program for clients between the ages of 16 and 21.

"We do home and personal management, we do communications and we do assisted technology," Trout said.

Each day begins with a ZOOM online technology session with a motivational speaker.

Students stay overnight in OSB dorm rooms with meals provided. Technology and internet services are available. This week's session drew students from Weatherford, Oklahoma City, Antlers, Enid and Hollis. Four are students at Oklahoma School for the Blind, she said.

"This week is a week of evaluations and some skills training and knowing where they are at in their skills level," she said. "We will come back in the last week of July, and it's vocationally centered. We will be touring Connors State College, we will be going to Workforce, we will be going to the career-tech, we will be doing a community service activity. We do job shadowing, writing resumes doing job searches."