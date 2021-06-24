Today in history: Wexford sheriff, prosecutor shut down 'vulgar' carnival show

The daughters of Salome had to lay aside their nice cool beads and veils and don regular clothes in Cadillac for Sheriff C.H. Nixon has decided that the poetry of motion as exemplified in the "hootch" show at the carnival here isn't exactly an uplifting influence. The weather is so warm the nymphs of the Nile don't like to be so burdened with clothing but the appeal of the manager to relieve the distress of Cleopatra's children found no sympathy from Prosecuting Attorney W.H. Yearnd today and as a result the anatomical antics will be missing the rest of the week here. Several complaints reached the officials about the show, not from patrons of the energetic exhibitions but from visitors to the carnival who didn't seem to appreciate the announcements made when the four dancers appeared on the platform in front of the tent. Last evening, at the closing show, there was quite an active audience which took pleasure in the discovery that one of the Egyptian entertainers came from Hersey. Such extravagant claims for the show were made by the announcer that the sheriff decided it was too vulgar to continue and he served prompt notice on the management. The proprietor was willing to make any changes in costumes requested by the authorities and to arrange the performances to suit them but neither the sheriff or prosecutor seemed to care to take such a censorship job and henceforth, Egyptian darkness will reign instead of the tom-tom music of the Near East.