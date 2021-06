Are you ready to dance under the stars in Las Vegas this summer? AREA15 has you covered with their recently announced A Series. When it was announced that there would be a new venue for music, arts, and shopping in Las Vegas called AREA15, many were wondering what would be brought to the table. Over the past few years, the Fisher Brothers and Beneville Studios worked hard to bring life into the newly transformed venue, and even the pandemic couldn’t get in the way of many flocking to the site when portions of it opened in September of last year.