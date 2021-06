Thank You for the peace You give. Thank You for holding us up and leading us. We pray You would keep us close to You and keep transforming us. We also pray You would refresh our marriage. Please help us to share our hearts with each other. Please help us to embrace intimacy. We pray we would have fresh eyes to see our marriage and the needs we have. We pray we would be quick to serve each other. We pray we would initiate intimacy and not let pride get in the way of us sharing special moments together. We pray You would help us to walk humbly in Jesus’ name AMEN!