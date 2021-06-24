China's Migrating Elephant Herd Travels Further South in Eshan County of Yunnan Province
A herd of 14 migrating wild Asian elephants in China has travelled further south in Eshan County, Yunnan province, authorities said. The herd headed 15 km south between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency. The rainy weather in Eshan has added to the difficulty of monitoring and tracking the herd, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring the elephants' migration.weather.com