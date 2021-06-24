Sanford International will remain at Minnehaha CC through 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Great news for anyone that’s enjoyed the Sanford International the past 3 years. It appeared that the tournament might end after the original 5 year contract concluded after Minnehaha Country Club members had voted not to have the tournament continue at their course. Actually it was a tie vote and it was rumored to be moving to Fargo. But they reached an agreement today after compromise from both sides and the Sanford International will now remain in Sioux Falls through 2024. Tournament Director Josh Brewster is encouraged by the constant growth. ”Last year you look at it with COVID going on and we were the first tournament in the world to be back (with fans) and the number of sponsors and volunteers that we had was still up. I mean that speaks to the community and this year we are breaking records left and right so it never ceases to amaze me how amazing this community is,” says Brewster.