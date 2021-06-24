Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

4 Fun Things to Do in Central Washington in July 2021

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The month of June sure did fly right by us, didn't it? It sure seemed that way to me. Here we are in the month of July in less than a week, so let's start planning some stuff to get into. The sort of "stuff" I'm talking about will involve some travel, so make sure you've got a decent working car and preferably some working AC. We are, after all in the throes of a heatwave. At least if your car's air conditioning isn't working, the long drive will give you the chance to roll your window down and take in the suffocating breeze heat from the freeway!

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
City
Walla Walla, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Independence Day#Ac#Toppenish#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Take Charge and Snatch Yourself a Fantastic Yakima Valley Job

If you're searching for work, it's out there! If you know of more, please message me via the app. Director of Inpatient Nutrition Services (Yakima) Hospital Humane Resources Management (Toppenish) Healthcare HR Manager (Yakima) Uber Eats. Delivery Driver. City of Yakima. Transit Operations Specialist. Firefighter. Police Officer. Corrections Officer. Assistant...
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

5 Things Rich Yakima People Do [FANCY LIST]

I've decided that from now on, I want to live in the lap of luxury. We've only got one life to live so why not make it extravagant, opulent, and over the top FUN? If you live in Yakima and want to enjoy some of the finer things in life that you know the wealthy residents are enjoying, here's a sneak peek at what they're up to. I've been taking notes!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Korean Corn Dogs are Now Available in Yakima

First of all, what is a Korean corn dog, you may ask? Well, lemme tell ya. It's awesome. Korean corn dogs are one of the many great street foods you may find in South Korea. Much like our corn dog, these are breaded and fried, sometimes with diced potato, filled with cheese and have a hot dog inside. In fact, from what I understand, they may just called them 'hot dogs' in South Korea since they don't use corn meal like we would our corn dogs. Since it's served on a stick calling them corn dogs is just easier for reference.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Mel’s Diner in Yakima is Still Serving Delicious Food Since 1982

Whew! Mel's Diner in Yakima is OPEN and ready to serve hungry guests, including the regulars that have been enjoying their morning coffee and catch-ups there since 1982!. Foodie Fridays with Sarah J powered by Coca-Cola of Yakima and Tri-Cities was a breakfast date this morning for me and the hubs. Mel's Diner is open daily from 6:00 am - 2:30 pm and located at 314 N 1st St, Yakima, WA 98901, with dine-in and curbside pick-up available!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

AppleJam’s Back with a Weekend of Free Events for 4th of July

It's back! AppleJam is back! Covid-19 stopped the 4th of July party last year at State Fair Park and it was touch and go if any type of event in 2021 would even be allowed for the community celebrations but the brilliance of Paul Crawford, creator of AppleJam, has been hard at work and it's all happening! An entire weekend of free events at State Fair Park, Friday, Saturday and the big wrap-up on Sunday with the 4th of July!
Public HealthPosted by
107.3 KFFM

5 Concerts I Am Looking Forward to Post-COVID-19

Put these five concerts on your calendar for the summer, fall, and winter!. Pitbull: My bawdy is overdue for some dancing and booty-shaking. Being in quarantine lockdown has been great for my extroverted introverted heart, but not for my butt and my gut! I gotta lose some of this extra weight I've put on during the pandemic, and there's no better way than to lose weight with dancing at a Pitbull concert. He's coming to the Toyota Center in September but the tickets go on sale June 25th!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

4 Yakima Summer Camps for the Kids

Yay, it's summer time which means the kids are looking for some fun things to get into. Why not enroll them in a fun summer camp (or two or three) to keep them busy and entertained?. I previously wrote an article about some art summer camps that I discovered were...
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Where Are the Yakima Hotel Rooms with a Hot Tub?

This past weekend, I was treated to a stay at a resort in the Puget Sound peninsula. There was pampering everywhere, the drinks were flowing, and I was transported to a tranquil getaway that happened to have one of my favorite things in the world--a HOT TUB. Before the COVID...