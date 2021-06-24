Cancel
Select Board approves landscaping of curb garden in town center

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 5 days ago

Several barren patches of land alongside the sidewalk in front of the General Store may soon get a face-lift. On June 1, the Select Board approved a proposal by Elm Street resident Jared Wollaston to landscape the triangular curb garden at the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Still River Road and two smaller bare spots on either side of the General Store’s Still River Road entrance. The Select Board approved a budget of up to $1,200 from the Rantoul Trust account. Wollaston’s landscaping will finish the sidewalk project in the town center that was funded by the state’s Complete Streets program.

