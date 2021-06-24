Cancel
SomeOne's energetic identity for National Museums Liverpool looks to an optimistic future

By Katy Cowan
creativeboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new identity unites and promotes seven museums under the NML banner including the Museum of Liverpool, World Museum, International Slavery Museum, Maritime Museum, Walker Art Gallery, Sudley House, and Lady Lever Art Gallery. It also establishes a new design system for the group's sub-brands such as its corporate events business 'Hosted by' and the award-winning dementia awareness programme, 'House of Memories'.

