Recap of Aberdeen Wings amazing season that ended one win short of another Robertson Cup

Robertson Cup Semi-Finals, Game 1: Aberdeen Wings 5 vs. Minnesota Magicians 1 (Aberdeen leads series, 1-0) – Natan Vertes scored twice and Jake Sibell made 20 saves as the Wings cruised to a 5-1 win in Game 1 of their Semi-Final series against the Minnesota Magicians. The Wings got off to a fast start in the 1st period. After Magicians goalie Andy Beran made several saves in the opening stages of the game, the Wings broke through for three goals later in the period as defenseman Christian Abrams fired home a shot from the point for a 1-0 lead. The lead increased to 2-0 as Kyle Gaffney split the Magicians defense and deked out an outstretched Beran to double the Wings lead. With just over a minute remaining in the period, the Wings made it 3-0 as forward Will Arquiett showed patience from the point on the power play and held a shot until a screen was in place and fired a shot over Beran’s glove for the three-goal advantage. The Magicians got on the board early in the 2nd period as Hunter Longhi converted on a nice 2-on-1 to make it 3-1. The momentum was short-lived as the Wings pushed the lead back to three goals as Natan Vertes got free behind the defense to race in on a breakaway and score to make it 4-1. Less than a minute remaining in the 2nd period, Vertes potted his second goal of the game as he dangled between the legs and trickled a puck past Beran for a 5-1 lead after two periods. In the 3rd period, the Wings held the fort and did not allow the Magicians much room to create some offense as they held the Magicians to just seven shots in the final period to complete the 5-1 win in Game 1. Wings goalie Jake Sibell made 20 saves in the win, while Beran ended with 32 saves in the loss.