With backs against the wall, Islanders win OT battle to force game 7
The Tampa Bay Lightning entered game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal following an 8 goal explosion in game 5. The Bolts looked to punched their ticket to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. The New York Islanders found themselves fighting for their playoff lives in a must win game, down 3-2 in the series. Most of all, New York was fighting for more time in their storied Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders home since 1972. (Minus the brief stint in Brooklyn from 2015-2017). Beginning in the 2021-22 season, the Isles will move closer to New York City to begin play in brand new UBS Arena in the Belmont Park area.