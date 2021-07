There was a match on Monday Night Raw that featured six women in the ring but left fans wondering which team they should “cheer” on to victory. Charlotte Flair teamed with Natalya and Tamina to take on Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Rhea Ripley. While that match was not anything to hang onto, it brings back an interesting topic about the importance of clear faces and heels in professional wrestling. However, there is also the idea that characters that fall within a “shade of grey,” are just as intriguing.