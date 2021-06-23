Cancel
Baseball

Surging Wildcats win four games

Monticello Express
 8 days ago

The surging Maquoketa Valley Wildcats won four straight Tri-Rivers Conference baseball games last week. Maquoketa Valley (9-5, 10-5) began the week by sweeping a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader June 14 at Calamus-Wheatland. The Wildcats won the first game 7-6 in eight innings. MV had 14 hits. Preston Roling went 3-for-4, T.J. Cook was 2-for-2, and Toby Grimm hit 2-for-4. Michael Schaul and Parker Sternhagen doubled. Tony Offerman pitched all eight innings to get the win, striking out nine.

