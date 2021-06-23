Troy Weaver will explore trades, other players, but Cade Cunningham makes the final decision pretty easy for Pistons
It didn’t take long after the Detroit Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for national pundits and large chunks of the fan base to try and get rid of it. After spending a year begging for the Detroit Pistons to rebuild the right away (aka tank), and seeing it work to perfection via securing the top pick, Pistons fans came up with a million reasons Detroit should trade it for more assets.www.detroitbadboys.com