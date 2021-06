The Luxemburg-Casco Lady Spartans (20-3) will host the Marinette Marines (17-6) in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semi-final contest Monday afternoon. The #2 seeded Spartans are coming off a regional championship last week where they beat Shawano 8-0. The # 4 seeded Marines are coming off a 3-2 victory over Freedom last Wednesday in a regional final. The Spartans have defeated the Marines twice this year by scores of 5-2 and 2-1. Matt Piesler and Paul Schmitt will have the call with the pregame show set for 4:00 pm and game time set for 4:30 p.m. on 96.7FM WBDK. The game audio can also be streamed on NewRadioSportsNetwork.com.