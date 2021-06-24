Fun collaborating

It was fun at the Unwine'd and Reconnect mixer sponsored by the Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville chambers of commerce June 15 at the Rancho Robles Vineyards on 340 Fleming Road!. "I am very proud of the collaborative efforts of the Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln Chambers,” said Tom Indrieri, CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. “The mixer show's just that. It is a perfect example of what the south Placer chambers have been able to do in support of our business community and to celebrate their resilience as we get back on track and open up California again!"