Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia shows strong arm in victory

Manoah allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Monday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision. Manoah made a mistake in the bottom of the third inning, surrendering an RBI double to left field, but he held Boston in check the rest of his start. He's now looked strong in back-to-back outings, surrendering just two earned runs across 11 total frames while punching out nine. Manoah's next outing tentatively lines up for Saturday in Baltimore.