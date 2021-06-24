Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Drillers catcher Hunter Feduccia shows strong arm in victory

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Springfield, RHP Andre Pallante (3-1, 2.23 ERA); Tulsa, TBA. Promotions: Clayton Kershaw bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission will receive a Kershaw bobblehead with the lefty in full delivery with the gold, Drillers Championship logo on the front of his jersey from his 2019 rehab appearance for Tulsa. Thirsty Thursday — Bud and Bud Light will be on sale in the left and right field concourses for $2 per serving. Soft drinks can be purchased for $2 at the main concessions stands.

tulsaworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Luken Baker
Person
Nick Plummer
Person
Jeren Kendall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strong Arm#Left And Right#Springfield Cardinals#Oneok Field Radio#Ktbz#Drillers Championship#Ss#Ab#Rf#Cf#Double A Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBprosportsextra.com

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back on May 6th, it was reported that former Milwaukee Brewers manager Del Crandall had passed away at the age of 91.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Alex Cora gives injury update on Red Sox’ Christian Arroyo

Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals, after colliding with Kiké Hernández while trying to field a fly ball. Here’s when the injury occurred, via Red Sox Stats on Twitter:. Arroyo had to be helped off the field at the time....
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Turns in strong showing

Manoah allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Monday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision. Manoah made a mistake in the bottom of the third inning, surrendering an RBI double to left field, but he held Boston in check the rest of his start. He's now looked strong in back-to-back outings, surrendering just two earned runs across 11 total frames while punching out nine. Manoah's next outing tentatively lines up for Saturday in Baltimore.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Rockies host the Padres following Gomber's strong showing

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .91 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +192, Padres -228; over/under is...
MLBFOX Sports

Yankees play the Blue Jays after Cole's strong showing

New York Yankees (35-32, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-33, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup...
Sanford, MEDaily Item

Strong relief pitching seals victory for North Shore Navigators

SANFORD, Maine — The North Shore Navigators scored a run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh before an outstanding night’s work from three relief pitchers paved the way for a 7-4 win over the rival Sanford Mainers in Wednesday’s New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Goodall Park.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Phillies release 2021 All-Star Game jerseys, and they're a disgrace

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is just three weeks away on July 13th, and earlier today, the MLB announced the first look at this year’s uniforms. It was often just National or American on the uniforms with players wearing a stylized version of their team’s cap in years past. However, this season, the MLB has switched things up, with players having a version of their team’s uniform instead of just NL or AL.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Drillers win it in extras

It was a wild ninth inning, but the Dodgers came out victorious as they picked up the 5-3 victory. Leading by one to enter the ninth, back-to-back hitters reached base for OKC. Followed by back-to-back outs, they were down to their last out of the top of the inning. With...
Iowa, LALake Charles American Press

Armed for victory: Barbe pitchers Walker, Pappion named MVPs

Brilliant seasons from Barbe pitchers Halie Pappion and Jack Walker helped the Bucs sweep state championships in baseball and softball. For that, Pappion and Walker are the Most Valuable Players on the American Press All-Southwest Louisiana Large Schools softball and baseball teams. Papillon was 23-3 with a 1.49 ERA and...
Wilton, IAnorthscottpress.com

Wilton trap team has strong state showing

The Wilton trap team ended its season at the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Championship from June 8-13 in Cedar Falls. Leading the way for the team was Wilton sophomore Cole Henning, who was the High All Around Male and State Champion, as well as being selected All-State.
Basketballreviewjournal.com

Aces show depth in convincing victory over Liberty

With the All-Star front line of A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage watching from the bench in the second quarter, the Aces did everything but simply protect the lead. Whether it was Riquna Williams scoring 11 points in a minute and 25 seconds or Kelsey Plum knocking down consecutive 3-pointers, the Aces outscored the New York Liberty by 14 points in the quarter and went up by 21.
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.