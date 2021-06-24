Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Women's Spirituality Department Online Info Session

ciis.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdd to Calendar 06/24/2021 4:00 pm 06/24/2021 5:00 pm America/Los_Angeles Women's Spirituality Department Online Info Session Learn about the Women's Spirituality PhD and Women, Gender, Spirituality and Social Justice Master's program at California Institute of Integral Studies on June 24th, 2021. Online with Sundari Johansen and Violeta Krasnic false MM/DD/YYYY.

www.ciis.edu
Chinaciis.edu

ACTCM: DACMCP Online Information Session

Interested in deepening your knowledge base and practice as a Chinese Medicine practitioner?. Join us for an Online Info Session to learn how ACTCM can help you on your journey. With over 40 years of rich history, ACTCM at CIIS is one of the world's leading acupuncture and Chinese medicine schools preparing students for careers in holistic, integrative care and wellness.
Yogakashmirdespatch.com

16000 students, teachers join DSEJ’s online Yoga session

JAMMU, JUNE 22: As part of a series of events to celebrate the 7th International Yoga Day, Directorate of School Education Jammu in collaboration with Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, organised a live Yoga session, that was joined in by more than 16000 students, teachers & their families through various social media platforms.
Davenport, IAeicc.edu

Sign Language Info Session July 14

Scott Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, is hosting two online information sessions on Wednesday, July 14 via Zoom at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m. The sessions are open to anyone interested in entering this high-demand, rewarding profession. To join in on the session, just click the Zoom link during the designated day/time:
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C’s Women in Transition Program Offers Online Summer Sessions

CLEVELAND — The Women in Transition program at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) is hosting on-site and online summer classes to empower women in their pursuit of education, training and a career. A six-week session begins July 20, with online classes held Tuesday through Thursday, 6-8 p.m. More sessions will take...
Pittsfield, MAiBerkshires.com

BCC Offers Admissions Info Sessions

PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will offer two free Virtual General Information Sessions in the month of July 2021: Wednesday, July 7 at 5 pm and Thursday, July 15 at 12 pm. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions counselors on Zoom, are designed to familiarize prospective students...
Educationkusd.edu

Info sessions for virtual learning

Parents/guardians interested in enrolling their children for the K-5 Virtual Learning Program or eSchool (grades 6-12) for the 2021-22 school year must attend one of the virtual informational sessions below. These sessions will be recorded and posted to kusd.edu/bettertogether for those unable to attend. A recording also will be available in Spanish. Families who do not attend a session or view a recording will not be able to access the application.
College Station, TXtamu.edu

Spanish-only early childhood educator online session slated June 26

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present an online Spanish-language-only Early Childhood Educator Mini-Conference on June 26. The virtual conference will be from 9 a.m.-noon and will be broadcast in real time via the Microsoft Teams platform. “This virtual mini-conference will be offered entirely in Spanish and will include...
Dearborn, MIhfcc.edu

UM School of Art & Design info sessions

The U-M Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design is a tight-knit creative community situated within a tier-one research university. Join Stamps School representatives for an hour-long virtual information session which includes an information presentation and Q&A with current students and the admissions team on the following dates:. Wednesday,...
Collegesgeekwire.com

UW Foster TMMBA Online Information Session

The UW Foster Technology Management MBA (TMMBA) Program will reshape the way you work in teams, evolve the way you think about leadership, and provide new perspectives for tackling complex business challenges. Attend this Online Information Session to learn more about the program, get your questions answered, and see if this 18-month journey is right for you.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

WCC schedules info session for massage therapy program

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Students interested in learning more about starting a career in massage therapy are invited to attend a free virtual information session next week. WCC’s flexible and accredited program takes three consecutive quarters to complete and provides a supportive, caring and professional learning environment. Fall classes begin September...
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

MVCC to host info sessions on Job Corps Scholars Program

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College will host several information sessions on the Job Corps Scholars program, a grant-funded cohort opportunity for young people to earn an MVCC tech and trades certificate for free. The next cohort begins on Aug. 30. The information sessions will be held in Wilcox Hall...
Canandaigua, NYFinger Lakes Times

FLCC providing YEA! info sessions

CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Community College is hosting Young Entrepreneurs Academy online information sessions for students in grades 6-12, their families, and local business leaders. YEA! is a 20-week program that guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own businesses or social movements. Students do not...
Collegesscrantonchamber.com

Marywood University to Offer Master of Social Work Online Information Sessions

Marywood University will offer master of social work (MSW) online information sessions for its Scranton Program on Thursday, June 10, from noon – 1 p.m.; Tuesday, June 15, 4 – 5 p.m.; and Thursday, June 24, from 1 – 2 p.m., 2021. The online information sessions are free and open to those interested in pursuing an advanced degree in social work. To register, please visit marywood.edu/ssw/grad/.
Educationpiedmontexedra.com

Piedmont Adult School kicks off summer session with online offerings

With online classes on deck for our summer session, we are pleased to announce that in the fall Piedmont Adult School will return to in-person classes at Piedmont’s newly updated campus. For the summer, we still have numerous computer courses to help prepare for a return to the workplace or...
Kirtland, OHlakelandcc.edu

New graduate option offered through university center, Master of Professional Studies degree, info session June 23

Lake Erie College (LEC) will now be offering its new Master of Professional Studies (MPS) degree through a partnership at Lakeland’s Holden University Center. Designed to support a wide variety of professionals at various levels in their careers, students in this program will develop sought-after and marketable skills in areas such as organizational dynamics, leadership, negotiation and problem-solving.
Collegescase.edu

MS in Biomedical and Health Informatics Info Session

Join the School of Medicine’s Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences for an info session to learn about the Master of Science in Biomedical and Health Informatics program. This session will be held Sunday, June 20, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mendel Singer, associate professor and vice chair for...
