Women's Spirituality Department Online Info Session

Puja is an innocent, lively interaction with God and a way to respond to his incomparable love. The vibrations purge the unwanted life happening that impact an individuals’ thoughts. With the beginning of modernization and fast-moving lifestyle, individuals may not figure out how to interface with their religion, with their profound side, while the craving to do so still exists. Today’s generation is snared on to applications, devices, and innovation. Thus, anticipating that the current generation should make time to visit a place of worship is a difficult undertaking. AstroBhava, a Digital Platform, has been planned not only to associate all Hindu religious associations (Temples, mutts, ashrams, and so forth) yet additionally gives an online Puja Service and stage for individuals to benefit from all religious and profound necessities of one rooftop.