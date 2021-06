The European Commission has approved the amendment to the second contract with the pharmaceutical company Moderna for the activation, on behalf of all EU member states, of 150 million additional doses in 2022. The revised contract provides for the possibility to purchase vaccines adapted to virus variants as well as vaccines for paediatric use and booster vaccines. Thanks to the well-established cooperation with the company, the contract also guarantees timely delivery from the third quarter of 2021 to end 2022 and the possibility to adapt it to the needs of each member state depending on their epidemiological situation. Member states have the possibility to resell or donate doses to countries in need outside the EU or through the COVAX Facility, contributing to a global and fair access to vaccines across the world.