Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

EDITORIAL: Remembering key contributor to art, education

By The Times, Democrat
Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” -- Oscar Wilde. Frank M. Mundy Jr. did his part over more than three decades...

thetandd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S C State#Florida A M#The Black Theatre Network#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
NAACP
Related
North Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Lowcountry Juneteenth Week to educate, empower through art and history

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It is the longest-running African American holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States: Juneteenth. This year, there will be a week-long festival commemorating it in the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry Juneteenth Week Organization Co-Founder Cedric Smalls says the festival...
SocietyValdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Juneteenth remembers liberation

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, announcing all persons held as slaves within the rebellious areas are and henceforth shall be free. A political move by Lincoln, the proclamation did not end slavery immediately or in all states, but it served as a rallying cry...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Editorial: Remembering the importance of Flag Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recently, I had the privilege of visiting Pearl Harbor. A site of historical interest to me since I can long remember. What a surreal experience. I stood in complete awe of knowing I was in a place where so many lost their lives and many that are still at their final resting place.
Visual Artvisitbend.com

Dominique Kongsli is the newest Pillars of Art contributor

For nearly a decade, folks have drawn on the walls of the Bend Visitor Center, but they’re not vandals. They’re artists brought in to create unique chalk art on the cement pillars in the lobby of the Bend Visitor Center through the Pillars of Art program, and Visit Bend just unveiled the newest addition.
Peoria, ILHyperallergic

We Need to Implement Black Feminist Ideas in Arts Education

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I began my career teaching art appreciation in 2016 as adjunct faculty at Illinois Central College and Bradley University in Peoria, IL to a predominantly white student body. Before our current cultural conversation of anti-racism existed, I adapted anti-racist practices in my pedagogy as a Black feminist advocate and educator.
Jennings, MOSt. Louis American

McKay, Jr. named Arts Educator of the Year

The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis honored James McKay, Jr. a strings teacher and Director of Orchestras for Jennings School District, as their 2021 Arts Educator of the Year. McKay is the director of music and a co-founder of Gateway Music Outreach, a non-profit school and community-based music education program which provides quality music instruction. The program is multifaceted targeting schools, educators, school-aged youth grades K-12, parents, and the community. McKay is a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Task Force and is an education advisory board member for Jazz St. Louis. He has also been a strings teacher for Saint Louis Public Schools Foundation and an orchestra director for Hazelwood Schools.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

St. Marys Parks, ECCOTA partner for 'Arts in Education' program

ST. MARYS – City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and Elk County Council on the Arts have partnered for the second year to host the Arts in Education Program. City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said the partnership with ECCOTA just recently began in 2020, and this is the second year hosting the Arts in Education Program.
Turner County, GAvaldostatoday.com

Turner Center names their Art Educator of the Year

Cheryl Carvajal Awarded Turner Center Art Educator of the Year. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts awarded Cheryl Carvajal with the 2021 Art Educator of the Year award at the Gallery Opening Reception on June 14. Carvajal began teaching at the Turner Center in 2019, where she was...
CollegesLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Tech College of Education tackles key challenge

The College of Education at Texas Tech University has announced plans to tackle a regional challenge that has the potential to grow more pronounced in the years to come – a shortage of qualified teachers in rural communities. The school will launch an initiative called the West Texas Rural Education...
Bristol, RIProvidence Business News

Meriwether named new dean of RWU School of Humanities, Arts and Education

BRISTOL – Jeffrey Meriwether, Roger Williams University’s associate dean of the Feinstein School of Humanities, Arts and Education, has been promoted to the school’s new dean. Meriwether served as the school’s interim dean from January to June in 2018, when it was created, along with the School of Social and...
Entertainmentmusicinafrica.net

Call for proposals: World Alliance for Arts Education summit in the US

The World Alliance for Arts Education (WAAE) virtual global summit in the US has opened a call for proposals ahead of the event from 11 to 15 October. The event is in partnership with the University of Florida and State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education (SEADAE). It aims to bring together arts education professionals, arts education researchers and policymakers, national, state and local education officials from across the world to share the latest research and examine quality structures, processes and practices.
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Liberal arts alumnus named Military Educator of the Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lt. Col. Tom Chhabra, a 2000 alumnus of the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts, has been named Military Educator of the Year by the United States Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC) in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. CGSC is a graduate school for U.S. Army and sister service officers, interagency representatives and international military officers.
Entertainmentvernonmatters.ca

Centre invests in youth and arts education

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is bringing back its Youth Artist in Residence Program after a Covid-hiatus and is looking to support two students this year. The Youth Artist in Residence (YAR) program is open to all aspiring artists ages 16-18 living within School District 22. YAR helps aspiring artists increase their confidence, enhance their skills and build a stronger connection to their local arts community.
Visual Artknoxtntoday.com

Educator-turned-artist to participate in Farragut Art Show

Judy Wheeler never thought about being a mosaic artist, or any kind of artist, until she fell in love with a beautiful glass mosaic in a Minneapolis gift shop in 1990. She’d spent her career as a teacher and principal, and her only experience with art was putting together bulletin boards.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

The New Alternatives: Online Art Education Now

First as students, then as teachers, Caitlin Cherry and Nicole Maloof witnessed how art schools promote an MFA-to-gallery pipeline that prioritizes homogeneity and leaves too many behind, burdened with student debt. The absurd cost of a graduate education in art deters entire demographic groups from even applying. After the onset of the coronavirus, in-person learning halted and an already precarious job market for adjunct instructors collapsed. It became clear to Cherry and Maloof that something other than the status quo was needed to imbue the new online learning environment with care, to mitigate the new stresses of pandemic life.