EDITORIAL: Remembering key contributor to art, education

The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis honored James McKay, Jr. a strings teacher and Director of Orchestras for Jennings School District, as their 2021 Arts Educator of the Year. McKay is the director of music and a co-founder of Gateway Music Outreach, a non-profit school and community-based music education program which provides quality music instruction. The program is multifaceted targeting schools, educators, school-aged youth grades K-12, parents, and the community. McKay is a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Task Force and is an education advisory board member for Jazz St. Louis. He has also been a strings teacher for Saint Louis Public Schools Foundation and an orchestra director for Hazelwood Schools.