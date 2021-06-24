KEN PERROTTE: Fossil fanatics sink their teeth into shark-tooth hunting

On assignment in Florida to find fossils, the most common fossil there save shell fossils are shark’s teeth fossils. The most common being tiny little teeth that were in the mouths of very small sharks and young ‘minnows?’ of bigger sharks. The hope of all Floridian fossil hunters is to uncover the tooth of a Megalodon shark. These giants lived long before man ever came on the scene, fossils date as far back as twenty-three million to three point six million years ago (mya). Some scientists posit the Megalodon, giant tooth, evolved from a predator that lived during the Paleocene era, from the K-5 extinction of the dinosaurs, sixty five mya and lasted for only ten million years. It is a long way from fifty-five mya to twenty-three mya. Plenty of time to evolve this beastie. To give you a taste of just how big a Megalodon was, consider a school bus going down the road, then imagine a shark of the same size but much bigger through the middle. A great white shark today would make an average lunch for the adult Megalodon. The biggest Megalodon were the females. There is fossil evidence of the shark not only preying on anything that swims by but going after whales and other critters bigger than itself, a true ocean buffet.