KEN PERROTTE: Fossil fanatics sink their teeth into shark-tooth hunting

By KEN PERROTTE/FOR THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA, Fla.—Armed with a shovel, a ¼-inch sifting screen and optimism, we launched canoes and set out on a hunting expedition, looking for things (or at least parts of things) that have been dead for millions of years. The hunting ground was a stretch of the Peace River in southwest...

fredericksburg.com
