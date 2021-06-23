Cancel
Travis Barker Sends Love to "Brother" and Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus After Cancer Diagnosis

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer from the band Blink-182, shared new details with his social media followers about his cancer diagnosis. In response to the news, his bandmate, Travis Barker, told E! News, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon." Hoppus, 49, announced on Twitter on June 23 that he has cancer. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus' statement on Twitter read. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get...

Travis Barker
Mark Hoppus
#Cancer#Blink 182
CelebritiesNBC Philadelphia

Blink-182 Founder Mark Hoppus Battling Cancer

Disturbing news arrived on Wednesday from Blink-182 -- arguably the biggest band to ever come out of San Diego County -- when founding member Mark Hoppus tweeted out that he has cancer. Hoppus who along with fellow Poway native and original singer Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker, formed Blink,...
CelebritiesBillboard

Tom DeLonge Supports Former Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus in Cancer Battle: 'He Is Strong'

After Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday (June 23) that he is battling cancer, Tom DeLonge expressed his support for his longtime bandmate. "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now," tweeted singer-guitarist DeLonge, who co-founded the band with Hoppus in 1992 and performed in the trio until 2015. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."
94.3 The X

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares Health Update Following Cancer Announcement

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus on Sunday (June 27) offered his first health update to fans after last week's announcement that he'd been diagnosed with cancer. The rocker shared more about his treatment for the unspecified cancer during a game of "Blinko" — that is, Hoppus' version of Bingo — while broadcasting on Twitch and taking questions from viewers. The blink-182 bassist and vocalist frequently hangs and games with fans on the livestreaming video platform.
Travis Barker hints at possible blink-182 reunion, new album next year

Read what drummer Travis Barker thinks the chance of an original blink-182 lineup is for their next album, and bandmate Mark Hoppus’ words of encouragement about his recent collaborative successes. blink-182’s Travis Barker isn’t ruling out the possibility of the band’s next album being a reunion of the original lineup...
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares First Post-Chemotherapy Photo on 4th of July

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus wished fans a happy Fourth of July on Sunday by sharing his first photo since starting chemotherapy treatment. The musician revealed late last month he was diagnosed with cancer, telling fans he would remain "hopeful and positive." During a Twitch Blinko stream, Hoppus, 49, said he was doing "much better" amid his treatments.
‘Cancer Haver’ Mark Hoppus Shares Bald Selfie Amid Chemotherapy Treatments; Why Screening is Imperative

Mark Hoppus celebrated the Fourth of July by sharing a new photo showing his hair loss during his ongoing cancer battle. The Blink-182 frontman is completely bald in the selfie, which was snapped as he enters his fourth month of chemotherapy. Hoppus – who is rocking a Gucci tee and shades along with a giant smile – also looks noticeably thinner in the picture, which he took as he sat by the pool at his Los Angeles property.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Independence Day at Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated Independence Day (07.04.21) with a trip to Disneyland. The 42-year-old reality star and Travis, 45, headed to the popular resort in Anaheim, California, to celebrate the occasion, with both of them posting behind-the-scenes snaps from their day out on Instagram. Kourtney posted photos and...
Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Travis Barker’s Daughters Atiana, 22, & Alabama, 15

Getaway! Kourtney Kardashian appeared to be enjoying an oceanside vacation with Travis Barker’s daughter and stepdaughter, along with her BFF Sarah Howard!. Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has truly bonded with boyfriend Travis Barker‘s kids. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer, 45, have been romantically linked since the spring following a years long friendship. Kourtney shared a low key photo of herself hanging with Travis’ daughter Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. Also present was Shanna’s daughter from her previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Kourt’s BFF and Poosh right hand Sarah Howard.
How many kids does Mark Hoppus have? Meet his family and wife Skye

It has just been announced that Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer. He shared this information with his fans in a Twitter post yesterday. Many people are sending their love to his wife and kids during this difficult time. We let you know about the Blink-182 frontman’s family.
Amomama

