Jamie Spears Acknowledges Britney's "Suffering" After Bombshell Conservatorship Testimony

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Spears understands that his daughter is "suffering," according to a statement his lawyer read in court on Wednesday, June 23. Britney Spears testified during the public hearing that her conservatorship is "abusive," saying she wants it to end. "Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good," she told the judge, per NBC News. "I'm told the state of California allowed my ignorant father to take his own daughter—who only has a role with me if I work with him—they sat back and allowed him to do that to me? That's given...

Britney Spears’ testimony validated #FreeBritney — and condemned the 2000s

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears made a simple plea to a Los Angeles probate judge: “I just want my life back.”. Spears was in the middle of delivering a forceful 24-minute statement against the conservatorship under which she has been living for the last 13 years. This searing testimony, the audio of which was livestreamed to the media, marked the pop star’s most public rebuke to date of the legal situation which has dictated the terms of her life since 2008. She called the conservatorship “abusive,” compared it to “sex trafficking,” stated that her father (who was her conservator for the majority of those 13 years) “loved the control to hurt his own daughter,” and alleged that her conservators won’t let her go to the doctor to take out her IUD, even though she wishes to have another child. (A friend of mine referred to this final revelation as something “straight out of the Handmaid’s Tale,” which feels accurate.)
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney Spears’ testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out Monday following older sister Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony over her conservatorship. In a series of Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn, 30, was emotional at times as she explained how “proud” she is of Britney “for using her voice,” noting that she finally decided to speak out after the pop princess, 39, did.
Kevin Federline’s Feelings On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Revealed: ‘He Wants Her To Be Happy’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline only wants what’s best for the mother of his two kids, amid the pop star’s controversial conservatorship. Kevin Federline wants his ex Britney Spears to be “happy and healthy.” The former backup dancer, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Brit, has reacted to her controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told E! News on June 25 that he wants the best for his ex-wife. “What is best for her, Kevin supports her in being able to do that. It doesn’t matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it’s having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in,” Mark explained.
Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
Britney Spears reveals her current priorities

Britney Spears is focused on her "mental and physical health". The 39-year-old star - who spoke out in court last week about being "traumatised" and "depressed" under her conservatorship - is currently enjoying a holiday in Hawaii with her partner Sam Asghari and she has opened up about her current priorities.
Britney Spears court case – live: Pop star begs to be freed from conservatorship in bombshell testimony

Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles courtroom today (Wednesday 23 June), in a landmark moment for her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star, 39, spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008. It was the first time in open court in 13 years of the conservatorship.Spears, who took part remotely, asked for the hearing so she could address the court directly.“I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed,” Spears said directly and angrily.“The last time I spoke to you [the judge]...
Jamie Lynn Spears after Britney's testimony: 'I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag'

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence after her sister, Britney Spears, testified last week, saying she loves and supports her older sister. The younger Spears, who became the trustee of Britney Spears's assets in August 2020, said she kept quiet until her sister — whom Jamie Lynn Spears said she has only "loved, adored, and supported" — could publicly share her story during testimony on Wednesday.
Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.