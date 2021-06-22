Memorial Erected for the 7 Victims of the Motorcycle Crash in Randolph New Hampshire

This story is super inspiring and makes me want to be more adventurous and also more grateful for what I have. According to WGME, Sara Nichols from Portland, Maine, had a real life nightmare play out in real life. Seven years ago she was at the beach and noticed she was starting to lose her sight. As you can imagine, she was forced to completely adjust her life and everything in it. The site states that at first she was devastated and focusing on what this disability had taken from her. But once she realized what she was still able to do after being affected with vision loss, she wasn't as devastated anymore.