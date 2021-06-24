Cancel
Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone. The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song. An ensemble of drag queen performers accompany Miley in a choreographed dance, showing off their similarly sparkling sequin ensembles. Queens Kylie Sonique Love, Venus Ann Serena, Iris Lefluer, Raquel Rea Heart, Sapphire...

www.imdb.com
