Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Testifies That She's Prohibited From Removing Her Iud Under Conservatorship

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is making her hopes and dreams crystal clear. The pop star revealed she wants "the real deal," to get married and have a baby, she said during her public testimony in a court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. However, she claimed she isn't allowed to get pregnant under the legal arrangement, which was put in place in 2008, because her conservators won't approve her removing her birth control. "I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," Britney told the judge. "I have an [Iud] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant." She added,...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Birth Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
MusicBillboard

Courtney Love Tears Up While Performing Moving Cover of Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

Courtney Love has delivered a moving acoustic cover of Britney Spears' 2000 song "Lucky" as part of her ongoing covers series. The former Hole singer took to Instagram on Saturday (July 3) to share her take on the ballad, which appeared on Spears' second album, Oops!... I Did it Again. The cover arrived shortly after The New Yorker published an in-depth article about Spears' conservatorship, which features quotes from Love.
CelebritiesSFGate

Is It Legal to Prevent Britney Spears From Having a Baby and Removing Her IUD?

Her testimony was explosive. In asking the court to put an end to her conservatorship altogether, Spears came forward with numerous severe allegations including being drugged, forced to work, having no privacy and being required to change in front of caretakers who saw her nude, not being allowed to see her friends and even being prevented from growing her family.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Sam Asghari has never proposed to Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ boyfriend has never proposed to her. The ‘Lucky’ singer claimed in court last month that those in charge of her conservatorship had prevented her from getting married or having more children, but insiders have now revealed Sam Asghari has never actually popped the question. The sources told TMZ...
northeastern.edu

Britney Spears’s ‘abusive arrangement’ removes her control over her own body–but she’s not the only one

Britney Spears’s ‘abusive arrangement’ removes her control over her own body–but she’s not the only one. For the first time in the decade-plus that Britney Spears has been under a court-approved conservatorship, the musician has spoken out about the experience, describing it as an “abusive” arrangement that has stripped even her ability to decide to have children or marry in the future.
Los Angeles, CAJezebel

Britney Spears, Finally Allowed to Speak for Herself, Says She's Forced to Take Lithium and Can't Remove IUD

LOS ANGELES — As fans gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles chanting “Hey hey, ho ho, the conservatorship has got to go,” for the first time in the history of her 13-year-old conservatorship, Britney Spears has finally been allowed to testify on her own behalf, reading from a letter for nearly 20 minutes before Judge Brenda Penny.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears Is the Only Family Member Not on Payroll: Report

Sister support. Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly the only member of Britney Spears‘ immediate family who hasn’t been getting a paycheck. “Jamie, Lynne, and Spears’s brother, Bryan, have all spent years on Spears’s payroll, and, as friends who spoke with her at the time recalled, she was increasingly resentful of their efforts to influence her,” according to a Saturday, July 3, expose in the New Yorker by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino.
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Courtney Love Shares an Emotional Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky” In the Midst of Conservatorship Battle

Courtney Love has released yet another beautiful cover. This time, she shares her rendition of “Lucky,” originally sung by the legendary Miss Britney Spears. Love’s rendition has an acoustic rock tone to it, with the pace of it being faster than the original. During the middle of singing, Love cries as she sings the line “tears come at night.” Check it out the crazy good cover below.
Celebritiesat40.com

Britney Spears' Dad Fat-Shamed Singer, Wore Her Down After Hospitalization

More news seems to be spiraling out of Ronan Farrow’s bombshell investigation into Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, detailing the cruel fat-shaming that her father, Jamie Spears, spewed days after she was released from her 5150 hospitalization hold in 2008. In the piece, a close family friend revealed that she heard...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Just Resigned

After over 25 years together, Larry Rudolph is stepping down from managing Britney Spears. In a statement first published by Deadline, Larry announced his resignation after, as he explained, becoming aware of the singer's plans to "officially retire." The letter was addressed to Britney's father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who serve as co-executors of her conservatorship. "It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," the statement, published on July 5, read. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire." In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy