Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears Tells All: The Biggest Bombshells From Her Conservatorship Hearing

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is finally having her voice heard. The superstar singer addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely on Wednesday, June 23 for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. According to NBC News, who had a reporter inside the courtroom, the 39-year-old mother of two wants her conservatorship to end. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney told a judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi." According to NBC News, Britney alleged that she has been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she has been traumatized...

www.imdb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshells#Conservatorship#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy