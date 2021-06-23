Britney Spears Tells All: The Biggest Bombshells From Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is finally having her voice heard. The superstar singer addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely on Wednesday, June 23 for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. According to NBC News, who had a reporter inside the courtroom, the 39-year-old mother of two wants her conservatorship to end. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney told a judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi." According to NBC News, Britney alleged that she has been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she has been traumatized...