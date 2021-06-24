Cancel
Erika Jayne Shares Her Truth About Divorcing Tom Girardi After Being "Pushed" Out

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Jayne is getting real about her split from Tom Girardi. During the Wednesday, June 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 49-year-old TV personality opened up to her co-stars about deciding to move on from her marriage of 21 years. The initial discussion came during a group meal at Sutton Stracke's party and followed conversations about the topic that first began in last week's installment. "Let's discuss the elephant in the room," Erika said in the new episode. "So, my life drastically changed this week. I let go of my Lamborghini. I let go of my 16,000-square-foot home. I let go of my marriage. I let go of...

www.imdb.com
Erika Jayne
#Divorcing#Lamborghini
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Kathy Hilton Says Kim Richards Was First Sister She Called Before Joining Real Housewives; Weighs In On Possibility Being On The Show With Kim And Kyle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back, and with a bang! So far so good on season 11 being the comeback we not only needed, but deserved. Fans eagerly awaited the season 11 drop for not one, but TWO promising shake ups. The first is of course Erika Jayne’s downfall legal drama. Despite singing her husband, Tom Girardi’s, praises in a recent episode, fans now know Erika was already very aware of the litigation about to take place. Meanwhile, the other women seem to have zero idea what Erika goes through at night. I’m absolutely giddy to see how her otherwise loyal friends, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards take the news.
CelebritiesDecider

Andy Cohen Bashes ‘Housewife and the Hustler’ Doc for Including Danielle Staub, Dana Wilkey: “Questionable at Best”

Andy Cohen is giving his own take on the buzzy new documentary The Housewife and the Hustler. The Real Housewives executive producer weighed in on the newly released ABC News movie, which details the complicated legal troubles of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen addressed Jayne’s future on RHOBH now that The Housewife and the Hustler has been released, People reports.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Hopes Erika Jayne “Does The Right Thing”; Says She “Cried So Hard For Those Victims” While Watching Hulu Documentary About Erika And Tom Girardi

Everyone from the check-out person at Publix to high-ranking attorneys seems to have something to say about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. The only people not discussing Erika’s trials and tribulations are the members of the coveted and exclusive group, Fox Force Five. Erika’s solid group of loyal friends tried calling themselves […] The post Kelly Dodd Hopes Erika Jayne “Does The Right Thing”; Says She “Cried So Hard For Those Victims” While Watching Hulu Documentary About Erika And Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Reacts To Fan Comments About Her Appearance During Makeup-Free Gas Station Run

Erika Jayne might be listening to the advice of attorneys or trying to convince the general population she routinely lives in sweatpants and has hair that isn’t flat ironed at 20 minute intervals. It’s a nice effort, but could be too little too late. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has always been very… […] The post Erika Jayne Reacts To Fan Comments About Her Appearance During Makeup-Free Gas Station Run appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations

The time finally came during this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Erika Jayne to do some talking about her divorce. And in true Erika fashion, she was vague and shady about the whole thing. Erika told a story of feeling alone and sad in her house so she decided to pack […] The post Kyle Richards Weighs In On Lisa Rinna Making Denise Richards “Own It” While “Giving Space” To Erika Jayne Amid Divorce And Legal Accusations appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritieswopular.com

Lawyer Vows To 'prove' Erika Jayne 'was Incredibly Involved' In Estranged Husband Tom Girardi’s Fraud Case - Fox News

Lawyer vows to 'prove' Erika Jayne 'was incredibly involved' in estranged husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case Fox News'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne downgrades to LA rental after divorce New York Post Kyle Richards reveals how Erika Jayne is doing after Hulu doc Page SixErika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw From Representing Her as Documentary Explores Tom Girardi Legal Turmoil Yahoo EntertainmentAndy Cohen Addresses 'Questionable' Erika Jayne Documentary and How it Might Affect Her RHOBH Future PEOPLEView Full Coverage on Google News.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

What did Erika Jayne know about Tom Girardi? Hulu doc raises questions

“How Many F–ks” did Erika Jayne give about Tom Girardi’s legal affairs?. The star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” 49, and her estranged husband, now-disgraced lawyer Girardi, 82, are the subjects of a new Hulu documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which raises questions of how much she knew about him allegedly stealing money from his clients.