Sports

Tristan Thompson Granted $50,000 in Libel Lawsuit Involving Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander

imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTristan Thompson has scored in the court of law. The basketball player, 30, won a conditional default judgment in a libel lawsuit against a woman that he said falsely claimed he fathered her son. Kimberly Alexander was ordered to pay him $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, in a conditional default judgment issued on Tuesday, June 22. Thompson filed his lawsuit against Alexander in May 2020, after she claimed he is the father of her 5-year-old son.. "Plaintiff contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father,"...

www.imdb.com
Tristan Thompson
#Paternity#Libel
