Tristan Thompson Granted $50,000 in Libel Lawsuit Involving Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander
Tristan Thompson has scored in the court of law. The basketball player, 30, won a conditional default judgment in a libel lawsuit against a woman that he said falsely claimed he fathered her son. Kimberly Alexander was ordered to pay him $50,000 in general damages and $2,901.95 in costs, in a conditional default judgment issued on Tuesday, June 22. Thompson filed his lawsuit against Alexander in May 2020, after she claimed he is the father of her 5-year-old son.. "Plaintiff contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father,"...www.imdb.com