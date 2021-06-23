Tristan Thompson Granted $50,000 in Libel Lawsuit Involving Paternity Accuser Kimberly Alexander

Lamar Odom has had plenty of issues since his NBA career ended eight years ago, and we can now add not making child support payments to the list. Odom was sued last month by his ex-girlfriend Liza Morales, who says the former Los Angeles Laker has been skipping out on child support payments for a year now. The two reached a settlement agreement in 2015, and Morales says Odom has not honored it since June 2020. As a result, she says she has fallen way behind on rent and an eviction case has been opened against her.