Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Father Jamie and Says He "Loved the Control" Over Her
Britney Spears's private turmoil can no longer be ignored. During a remote court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star issued a rare public statement regarding the decades-long conservatorship that she says has controlled nearly every aspect of her life. Britney asked the judge to terminate the legal agreement, and per NBC News, who was present during the hearing, she described being "enslaved" by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Britney testified, "Nothing has been done to this generation for doing wrong things, but my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f--king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty, so good. I'm told the...