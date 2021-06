At 50 years old, Heidi Ferrer, writer of Dawson's Creek, decided to end her life on May 26. For 13 months, she suffered from a long Covid. On May 26, Heidi Ferrer committed suicide at her home in Los Angeles, California, her family announced. The Dawson's Creek writer and mother of one contracted the coronavirus in April 2020. She first experienced aches and pains, then severe foot and ankle pain, fatigue and had flu-like symptoms. Unfortunately, her condition worsened and she was bedridden in June 2020. Over the next few months, she began to experience neurological tremors.